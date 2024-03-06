Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAY. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

