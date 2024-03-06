MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 7.7 %

MongoDB stock opened at $405.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.14. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% during the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 160.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.