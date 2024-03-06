Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $329,792,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,800,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

