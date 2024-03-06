Viad’s (VVI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VVI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Viad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viad has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Viad alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VVI

Viad Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Viad stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million. Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 40.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Viad by 29.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.