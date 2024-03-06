Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $310,818.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,883,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,131,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after buying an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cadre by 56.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cadre by 12.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

