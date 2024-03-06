AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

