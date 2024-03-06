Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Exact Sciences worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $127,775.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $849,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,879 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.