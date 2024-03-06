Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Exact Sciences worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78.
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $127,775.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $849,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,879 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.
Exact Sciences Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
