AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 298,415 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 1,376.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Spectrum Brands worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

