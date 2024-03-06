AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 256.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,706 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

