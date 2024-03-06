AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $24,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

