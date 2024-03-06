AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 334.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

