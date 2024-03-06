GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.86 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $27.86 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001730 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.