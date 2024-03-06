WAXE Price Hits $81.39 on Top Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, WAXE has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.39 or 0.00122327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $17,015.93 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

