1,620 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $257.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.76.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

