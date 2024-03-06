Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $257.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.29 and its 200 day moving average is $219.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

