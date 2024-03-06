Earnest Partners LLC Buys 182,787 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,787 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $31,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,827,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 180,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

