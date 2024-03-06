Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $693,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

