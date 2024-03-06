Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Decreased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

