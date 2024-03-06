Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

