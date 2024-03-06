Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

