United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.39% of United Fire Group worth $26,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

