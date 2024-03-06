Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 24,182 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $172.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

