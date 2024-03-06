Earnest Partners LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Oxford Industries worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

OXM stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $120.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

