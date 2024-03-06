Earnest Partners LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of WSFS Financial worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 720,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

