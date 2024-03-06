Earnest Partners LLC Sells 56,101 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,101 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $681.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

