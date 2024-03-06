Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 592,262 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of EverQuote worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 420,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 290,960 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $870,659.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 722,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,748.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,567. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

