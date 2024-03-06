Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $804,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,488 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after buying an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 0.1 %

CELH stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock valued at $49,436,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.