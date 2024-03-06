AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 625,239 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 625,239 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

