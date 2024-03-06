Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 11,961 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

