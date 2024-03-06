Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 31.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 18.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AA

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.