Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $879,000 in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of GeoPark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in GeoPark by 344.7% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,388,418 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 217,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 289,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRK stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $472.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

