Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,787 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 68.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 256.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CSWC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

