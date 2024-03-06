Wedbush Comments on Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08).

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

