FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Issued By Zacks Research

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

