Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZVRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.82. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

