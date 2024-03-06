Colabor Group Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Colabor Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Colabor Group Price Performance

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16. Colabor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

