Terra (LUNA) Price Up 60.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $777.38 million and $1.42 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 677,381,204 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.