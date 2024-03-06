Terra (LUNA) Price Up 60.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $777.38 million and $1.42 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002012 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000990 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.
Terra Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 677,381,204 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
