FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

