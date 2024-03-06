Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $320.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day moving average is $263.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,245,000 after purchasing an additional 721,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.