Capital One Financial Weighs in on Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKYA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

