Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $335.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 282,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,112,055.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.