Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $96.12 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $96.12 million and $24.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,677.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00608460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00126366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00055565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00219443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00149926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.