American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the airline will earn $4.00 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.9 %

AAL opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

