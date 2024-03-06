Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 31,515 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 279.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of PBT opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.