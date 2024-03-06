Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $984,000 Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

