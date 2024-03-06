18,273 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,508,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.
Knife River Price Performance
Knife River stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $76.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knife River Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
