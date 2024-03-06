Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 28.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 2.29. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

