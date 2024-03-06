Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATR opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

