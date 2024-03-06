Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after acquiring an additional 343,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $261.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $265.80.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

