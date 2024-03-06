Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,695. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.